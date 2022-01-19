(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.11

Farmer’s N/A N/A

DFS Osky 6.01 13.61

Reiff Grain 5.97 13.75

Wapello Co. 5.89 13.78

Two Rivers 5.88 13.66

Tri-County 6.00 N/A

SFG Albia 5.92 13.65

SFG Centerville 5.83 13.65

