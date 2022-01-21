(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.17

Farmer’s 5.93 13.56

DFS Osky 6.06 13.49

Reiff Grain 6.03 13.63

Wapello Co. 5.95 13.64

Two Rivers 5.93 13.55

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 5.97 13.51

SFG Centerville 5.88 13.51

