Local grains for Jan. 25, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 6.21Farmer's 5.98 13.45DFS Osky 6.11 13.38 Reiff Grain 6.08 13.52Wapello Co. 6.00 13.53Two Rivers 5.99 13.44Tri-County N/A N/ASFG Albia 6.02 13.40SFG Centerville 5.93 13.40