(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.21

Farmer’s 5.98 13.45

DFS Osky 6.11 13.38

Reiff Grain 6.08 13.52

Wapello Co. 6.00 13.53

Two Rivers 5.99 13.44

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.02 13.40

SFG Centerville 5.93 13.40

