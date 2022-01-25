(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.20

Farmer’s 5.97 13.51

DFS Osky 6.10 13.42

Reiff Grain 6.06 13.55

Wapello Co. 5.98 13.59

Two Rivers 5.98 13.48

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.01 13.46

SFG Centerville 5.92 13.46

