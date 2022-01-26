(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.27
Farmer’s 6.04 13.84
DFS Osky 6.20 13.65
Reiff Grain 6.12 13.85
Wapello Co. 6.05 13.92
Two Rivers 6.05 13.81
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 6.08 13.79
SFG Centerville 5.99 13.79
Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife, Carole (Wakefield); son, Jeff; and siblings: Paul (Betty) Patterson, and Norma June (James) Blyth. FUNERAL: 10:30AM January 27th at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. INTERMENT: Flower Hill Cemetery.
OTTUMWA [mdash] Margaret Slycord, 92, of Ottumwa and formerly of Oskaloosa died Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Ottumwa. She was born June 4, 1929, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis and Ellen Mick Stevens. She attended school in Ottumwa. Following school,…
EDDYVILLE [mdash] Karen Lentsch, 69, of Eddyville and formerly of Ottumwa died Friday, January 21, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. As was her wish her body has been cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in South Dakota. The Bates Fune…