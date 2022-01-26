(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.27

Farmer’s 6.04 13.84

DFS Osky 6.20 13.65

Reiff Grain 6.12 13.85

Wapello Co. 6.05 13.92

Two Rivers 6.05 13.81

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.08 13.79

SFG Centerville 5.99 13.79

