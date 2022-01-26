(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.25

Farmer’s 6.01 13.96

DFS Osky 6.18 13.73

Reiff Grain 6.09 13.93

Wapello Co. 6.03 14.04

Two Rivers 6.03 13.79

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.06 13.91

SFG Centerville 5.97 13.91

