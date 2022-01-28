(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.36

Farmer’s 6.12 14.18

DFS Osky 6.27 13.95

Reiff Grain 6.19 14.17

Wapello Co. 6.12 14.26

Two Rivers 6.14 14.01

Tri-County 6.00 14.00

SFG Albia 6.15 14.13

SFG Centerville 6.08 14.13

