(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.89

Farmer’s 5.66 12.94

DFS Osky 5.79 12.95

Reiff Grain 5.73 13.05

Wapello Co. 5.66 13.02

Two Rivers 5.67 13.09

Tri-County 5.86 12.93

SFG Albia 5.69 12.89

SFG Centerville 5.60 12.89

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you