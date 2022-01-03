(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.89
Farmer’s 5.66 12.94
DFS Osky 5.79 12.95
Reiff Grain 5.73 13.05
Wapello Co. 5.66 13.02
Two Rivers 5.67 13.09
Tri-County 5.86 12.93
SFG Albia 5.69 12.89
SFG Centerville 5.60 12.89
Jeffrey Wolcott, died Wednesday December 29, 2021, in Fairfield. Visitation is 4-8 P.M. Wednesday January 5, 2022. Funeral Services are at 11 A.M. Thursday all at the Richland United Methodist Church in Richland. Gould Funeral Home, Richland.
