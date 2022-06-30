(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.44
Farmer’s 7.45 16.26
DFS Osky 7.74 15.55
Reiff Grain 7.30 16.30
Wapello Co. 7.75 16.34
Two Rivers 7.18 15.65
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.26 15.84
SFG Centerville 7.13 15.89
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: June 30, 2022 @ 5:47 pm
