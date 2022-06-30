(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.44

Farmer’s 7.45 16.26

DFS Osky 7.74 15.55

Reiff Grain 7.30 16.30

Wapello Co. 7.75 16.34

Two Rivers 7.18 15.65

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.26 15.84

SFG Centerville 7.13 15.89

