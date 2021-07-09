(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.29

Farmer’s 6.11  13.69

DFS Osky 6.09  13.89

Reiff Grain 6.17  13.67

Wapello Co. 6.09  13.74

Two Rivers 5.99  13.94

Tri-County 6.11  13.81

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you