Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 11, 2022 @ 5:50 pm
(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.81
Farmer’s 7.46 15.59
DFS Osky 7.75 15.30
Reiff Grain 7.53 15.50
Wapello Co. 7.56 15.57
Two Rivers 7.47 15.47
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.56 15.22
SFG Centerville 7.43 15.22
