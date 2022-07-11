(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.81

Farmer’s 7.46 15.59

DFS Osky 7.75 15.30

Reiff Grain 7.53 15.50

Wapello Co. 7.56 15.57

Two Rivers 7.47 15.47

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.56 15.22

SFG Centerville 7.43 15.22

