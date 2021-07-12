Local grains for July 13, 2021 Jul 12, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.45Farmer’s 6.26 13.93 DFS Osky 6.25 14.14Reiff Grain 6.32 13.92Wapello Co. 6.24 13.98Two Rivers 6.15 14.19Tri-County 6.26 14.06 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries DUNNING, Marilyn SHOUNKWILER, Richard JOHNSON, Jim Smith, Virginia CALLAS, Jeanne Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep baseball: Blue Demons strike late in postseason openerPrep softball: Bulldog softball season ends at No. 1 MuscatineGrassleys stress retaining, retaking majoritiesDickey enjoying 'wonderful' senate experiencePrep softball: Mustangs run down postseason upset at WBNDPrep softball: Comets soar into regional finalsCity fireworks cause frustration on two fronts4-H royalty to be crowned SundayPrep softball: Trojans tag out KeokukPrep softball: Savages shut down postseason rivals Images Videos