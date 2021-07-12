(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.45

Farmer’s 6.26  13.93

DFS Osky 6.25  14.14

Reiff Grain 6.32  13.92

Wapello Co. 6.24  13.98

Two Rivers 6.15  14.19

Tri-County 6.26  14.06

