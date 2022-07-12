(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.33

Farmer’s 7.04 14.98

DFS Osky 7.32 14.68

Reiff Grain 7.10 15.10

Wapello Co. 7.13 15.05

Two Rivers 6.96 14.78

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.13 14.52

SFG Centerville 7.00 14.52

