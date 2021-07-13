(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.51

Farmer’s 6.32  14.02

DFS Osky 6.31  14.25

Reiff Grain 6.38  14.03

Wapello Co. 6.33  14.07

Two Rivers 6.21  14.29

Tri-County 6.37  14.17

