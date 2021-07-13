Local grains for July 14, 2021 Jul 13, 2021 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.51Farmer’s 6.32 14.02 DFS Osky 6.31 14.25Reiff Grain 6.38 14.03Wapello Co. 6.33 14.07Two Rivers 6.21 14.29Tri-County 6.37 14.17 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Crafton, Shirley GRAHAM, Russell DENHAM, Shirley Mar 5, 1945 - Jul 11, 2021 DUNNING, Marilyn SHOUNKWILER, Richard Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep softball: Savages advance to statePolice raid apartment, arrest manPrep softball: Mustangs fall to Comets on walk-off doublePrep softball: No.9 (3A) Eddyville's season comes to a close vs ClarkePrep roundup: Cloke clocks winning homer for CometsPrep softball: Bulldog softball season ends at No. 1 MuscatineFor the recordGrassleys stress retaining, retaking majoritiesLittle League district tournament underwayColt Cadet Corps trains in Ottumwa Images Videos