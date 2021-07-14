(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.68
Farmer’s 6.50 14.43
DFS Osky 6.48 14.53
Reiff Grain 6.55 14.40
Wapello Co. 6.55 14.50
Two Rivers 6.38 14.58
Tri-County 6.58 14.57
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 10:03 pm
AGENCY [mdash] Rozilla "Rozi" Kay Sadler, 78 of Agency passed away at 3:35 P.M. Sunday July 11, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society Hospice in Ottumwa. Visitation will be Thursday July 15, 2021 from 10 to 11AM prior to the service. A Memorial service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday July 15, 2021 at …