(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.55

Farmer’s 7.14 15.81

DFS Osky 7.35 15.05

Reiff Grain 7.25 15.80

Wapello Co. 7.76 15.82

Two Rivers 7.09 15.14

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.17 15.35

SFG Centerville 7.04 15.40

