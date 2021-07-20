Local grains for July 21, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 4 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.71Farmer’s 6.64 14.38 DFS Osky 6.62 14.43Reiff Grain 6.64 14.28Wapello Co. 6.69 14.45Two Rivers 6.41 14.63Tri-County 6.72 14.50 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries ASHMEAD, Maxine WHITE, Betty Eatock, Robert JEFFREY, Betty PAYNE, Phillip Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLawrence to be honored Thursday at statePrep softball: Sigourney feels the nerves, falls to Warhawks in 1A state quarterfinalE-scooters roll into OttumwaPrep softball: Area players earn all-district honorsOne killed, another injured in highway crashThe Latest: Morikawa is the champion golfer of the yearPrep baseball: Mustangs win in dramatic fashion over EBF, advance to substate finalReds hold off two-out rally to win district titlePrep baseball: Sigourney stunned in seventhFor the record Images Videos