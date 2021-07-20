(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.71

Farmer’s 6.64  14.38

DFS Osky 6.62  14.43

Reiff Grain 6.64  14.28

Wapello Co. 6.69  14.45

Two Rivers 6.41  14.63

Tri-County 6.72  14.50

