(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.71

Farmer’s 6.64  14.30

DFS Osky 6.72  14.45

Reiff Grain 6.67  14.24

Wapello Co. 6.69  14.37

Two Rivers n/a  n/a

Tri-County 6.75  14.45

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you