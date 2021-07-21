Local grains for July 22, 2021 Jul 21, 2021 6 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.71Farmer’s 6.64 14.30 DFS Osky 6.72 14.45Reiff Grain 6.67 14.24Wapello Co. 6.69 14.37Two Rivers n/a n/aTri-County 6.75 14.45 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries CUMMINGS, Bill ASHMEAD, Maxine WHITE, Betty Eatock, Robert JEFFREY, Betty Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep baseball: Magical Mustangs upend No. 4 Mid-Prairie for 2A state berthPrep baseball: Centerville heads to state, but is hungry for morePrep softball: Sigourney wins 1A state consolation, send Kaylee Weber off smilingE-scooters roll into OttumwaLocal students named to ISU dean's listCouncil eyes fix for streetscape paversLawrence to be honored Thursday at stateWapello supes signal support for broadband projectCenterville approves final reading of UTV ordinancePrep baseball: Mustangs, Big Reds clinch 2A state berths Images Videos