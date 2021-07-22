(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.64

Farmer’s 6.57  14.07

DFS Osky 6.64  14.17

Reiff Grain 6.60  14.00

Wapello Co. 6.62  14.14

Two Rivers 6.49  14.22

Tri-County 6.70  14.25

