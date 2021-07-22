Local grains for July 23, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 5.64Farmer’s 6.57 14.07 DFS Osky 6.64 14.17Reiff Grain 6.60 14.00Wapello Co. 6.62 14.14Two Rivers 6.49 14.22Tri-County 6.70 14.25 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries King, Bernice CUMMINGS, Bill ASHMEAD, Maxine WHITE, Betty Eatock, Robert Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPrep baseball: On To State!Council eyes fix for streetscape paversAs vaccinations lag, COVID-19 cases growColt Cadet Corps trains in OttumwaPrep baseball: Magical Mustangs upend No. 4 Mid-Prairie for 2A state berthPrep baseball: Centerville heads to state, but is hungry for moreE-scooters roll into OttumwaWapello supes signal support for broadband projectPrep softball: Sigourney wins 1A state consolation, send Kaylee Weber off smilingOttumwa works to fill council vacancy Images Videos Photo Galleries Ottumwa BB vs Iowa City High 19 hrs ago Centerville BB vs Pleasantville Jul 20, 2021 Greater Ottumwa Rodeo Jul 3, 2021 Juneteenth Festival Jun 19, 2021