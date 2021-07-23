(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.47 

Farmer’s 6.39  13.91

DFS Osky 6.47  14.07

Reiff Grain 6.42  13.85

Wapello Co. 6.44  13.98

Two Rivers 6.32  14.01

Tri-County 6.47  14.03

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you