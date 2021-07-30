(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.47

Farmer’s 6.48  13.95

DFS Osky 6.67  13.79

Reiff Grain 6.40  13.90

Wapello Co. 6.49  14.04

Two Rivers 6.37  13.89

Tri-County 6.53  14.07

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you