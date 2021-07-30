Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.