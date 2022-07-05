(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.36

Farmer’s 6.98 15.21

DFS Osky 7.22 14.34

Reiff Grain 6.95 15.15

Wapello Co. 7.03 15.26

Two Rivers 6.82 14.44

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 6.99 14.50

SFG Centerville 6.86 14.55

