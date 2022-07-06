(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.44

Farmer’s 7.07 15.11

DFS Osky 7.22 14.41

Reiff Grain 7.10 15.20

Wapello Co. 7.10 15.16

Two Rivers 7.09 14.71

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.17 14.55

SFG Centerville 7.04 14.60

