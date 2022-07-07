(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.47

Farmer’s 7.11 15.23

DFS Osky 7.39 15.00

Reiff Grain 7.19 15.49

Wapello Co. 7.20 15.25

Two Rivers 7.19 15.10

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.26 14.65

SFG Centerville 7.13 14.65

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you