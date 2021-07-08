(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 5.36

Farmer’s 6.18  13.54

DFS Osky 6.17  13.70

Reiff Grain 6.25  13.53

Wapello Co. 6.16  13.59

Two Rivers 6.06  13.08

Tri-County 6.17  13.67

