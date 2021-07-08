(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 5.36
Farmer’s 6.18 13.54
DFS Osky 6.17 13.70
Reiff Grain 6.25 13.53
Wapello Co. 6.16 13.59
Two Rivers 6.06 13.08
Tri-County 6.17 13.67
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 8, 2021 @ 6:54 pm
BATAVIA [mdash] Leon H. Cartwright, 87, of Batavia, IA passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Jefferson County Health Care Center. As were his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Leon's honor may be directed to…
BATAVIA [mdash] Memorial Service on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Batavia, IA. Burial with military honors in the Batavia Cemetery immediately following.