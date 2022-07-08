(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.78

Farmer’s 7.41 15.44

DFS Osky 7.63 15.28

Reiff Grain 7.50 15.55

Wapello Co. 7.44 15.50

Two Rivers 7.43 15.38

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.50 15.00

SFG Centerville 7.37 15.00

