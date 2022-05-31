(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.54
Farmer’s 7.49 16.95
DFS Osky 7.71 16.43
Reiff Grain 7.63 17.02
Wapello Co. 7.54 16.87
Two Rivers 7.40 16.65
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.56 16.66
SFG Centerville 7.43 16.70
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 31, 2022 @ 4:09 pm