(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.73

Farmer’s 7.83 17.74

DFS Osky 7.98 16.60

Reiff Grain 7.91 17.62

Wapello Co. 7.84 17.66

Two Rivers 7.81 16.76

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.85 17.25

SFG Centerville 7.72 17.29

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you