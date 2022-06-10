(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.73
Farmer’s 7.83 17.50
DFS Osky 7.97 16.42
Reiff Grain 7.86 17.33
Wapello Co. 7.84 17.36
Two Rivers 7.81 16.59
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.90 17.00
SFG Centerville 7.77 17.04
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 10, 2022 @ 4:02 pm
