(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.73

Farmer’s 7.83 17.50

DFS Osky 7.97 16.42

Reiff Grain 7.86 17.33

Wapello Co. 7.84 17.36

Two Rivers 7.81 16.59

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.90 17.00

SFG Centerville 7.77 17.04

