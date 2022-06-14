(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.68

Farmer’s 7.72 16.86

DFS Osky 7.93 15.86

Reiff Grain 7.88 16.85

Wapello Co. 7.74 16.84

Two Rivers 7.78 16.65

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.80 16.45

SFG Centerville 7.67 16.55

