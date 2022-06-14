(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.68
Farmer’s 7.72 16.86
DFS Osky 7.93 15.86
Reiff Grain 7.88 16.85
Wapello Co. 7.74 16.84
Two Rivers 7.78 16.65
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.80 16.45
SFG Centerville 7.67 16.55
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 14, 2022 @ 3:55 pm