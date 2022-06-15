(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.74

Farmer’s 7.85 16.75

DFS Osky 8.04 15.69

Reiff Grain 7.93 16.73

Wapello Co. 7.83 16.80

Two Rivers 7.84 15.84

Tri-County 7.89 16.75

SFG Albia 7.86 16.37

SFG Centerville 7.73 16.30

