(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.88

Farmer’s 7.99 16.90

DFS Osky 8.18 15.85

Reiff Grain 8.08 16.92

Wapello Co. 8.02 16.95

Two Rivers 7.98 16.01

Tri-County 8.03 16.91

SFG Albia 8.08 16.53

SFG Centerville 7.95 16.46

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you