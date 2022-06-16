(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.88
Farmer’s 7.99 16.90
DFS Osky 8.18 15.85
Reiff Grain 8.08 16.92
Wapello Co. 8.02 16.95
Two Rivers 7.98 16.01
Tri-County 8.03 16.91
SFG Albia 8.08 16.53
SFG Centerville 7.95 16.46
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
