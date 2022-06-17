(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.85

Farmer’s 7.96 16.89

DFS Osky 8.17 15.77

Reiff Grain 8.09 16.85

Wapello Co. 7.98 16.88

Two Rivers 7.99 15.89

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia N/A N/A

SFG Centerville N/A N/A

