(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.61

Farmer’s 7.75 16.73

DFS Osky 8.21 15.53

Reiff Grain 7.83 16.59

Wapello Co. 8.03 16.67

Two Rivers 7.75 15.65

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 8.09 16.27

SFG Centerville 7.96 16.20

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you