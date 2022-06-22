(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.68

Farmer’s 8.00 16.28

DFS Osky 8.18 15.19

Reiff Grain 7.90 16.27

Wapello Co. 8.26 16.33

Two Rivers 7.83 15.34

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.90 15.85

SFG Centerville 7.77 15.80

