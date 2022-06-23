(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.47
Farmer’s 7.56 15.68
DFS Osky 7.85 14.62
Reiff Grain 7.50 15.67
Wapello Co. 7.55 15.73
Two Rivers 7.61 14.77
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.69 15.35
SFG Centerville 7.56 15.40
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 23, 2022 @ 4:34 pm
