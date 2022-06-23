(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.47

Farmer’s 7.56 15.68

DFS Osky 7.85 14.62

Reiff Grain 7.50 15.67

Wapello Co. 7.55 15.73

Two Rivers 7.61 14.77

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.69 15.35

SFG Centerville 7.56 15.40

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you