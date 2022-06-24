(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.50

Farmer’s 7.59 15.82

DFS Osky 7.78 14.76

Reiff Grain 7.66 15.84

Wapello Co. 7.59 15.87

Two Rivers 7.60 15.00

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.65 15.41

SFG Centerville 7.52 15.46

