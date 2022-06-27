(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.44

Farmer’s 7.51 15.99

DFS Osky 7.72 14.96

Reiff Grain 7.45 16.00

Wapello Co. 7.60 16.04

Two Rivers 7.52 15.09

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.61 15.65

SFG Centerville 7.48 15.70

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you