(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.60

Farmer’s 7.66 16.21

DFS Osky 7.94 15.41

Reiff Grain 7.60 16.30

Wapello Co. 7.75 16.29

Two Rivers 7.67 15.36

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.81 15.90

SFG Centerville 7.68 15.95

