(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.30
Farmer’s 7.47 17.32
DFS Osky 7.50 16.44
Reiff Grain 7.41 17.40
Wapello Co. 7.31 17.34
Two Rivers 7.22 16.55
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.33 16.91
SFG Centerville 7.20 16.95
Madeline Marie Wymore, 101, died May 31, 2022. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 6th, at Reece Funeral Home with burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Celebration of Life for 100 year old Ruth (Gay) Hull, formerly of Ottumwa, will be 10:30 Monday, at the Parkview Church in Iowa City. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 Monday at the church. Burial in Ottumwa Cemetery. www.powellfuneralhomes.com