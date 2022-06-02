(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.30

Farmer’s 7.47 17.32

DFS Osky 7.50 16.44

Reiff Grain 7.41 17.40

Wapello Co. 7.31 17.34

Two Rivers 7.22 16.55

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.33 16.91

SFG Centerville 7.20 16.95

