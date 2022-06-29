(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.70

Farmer’s 7.81 16.26

DFS Osky 8.09 15.66

Reiff Grain 7.63 16.41

Wapello Co. 7.90 16.33

Two Rivers 7.54 15.76

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.61 15.95

SFG Centerville 7.48 16.00

