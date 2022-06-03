(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.27

Farmer’s 7.34 16.96

DFS Osky 7.52 16.19

Reiff Grain 7.47 17.05

Wapello Co. 7.28 17.02

Two Rivers 7.19 16.30

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.35 16.58

SFG Centerville 7.22 16.62

