Local grains for June 4, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.27Farmer’s 7.34 16.96DFS Osky 7.52 16.19 Reiff Grain 7.47 17.05Wapello Co. 7.28 17.02Two Rivers 7.19 16.30Tri-County N/A N/ASFG Albia 7.35 16.58SFG Centerville 7.22 16.62 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain N/a Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn Trending Video Recommended for you Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries VAN DE Pol, Ronald Kline, Betty TRUITT, Anita MANARY, Marcella Wemer, Jana Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa churchPrep baseball: No. 4 Waukee spoils Ottumwa's home openerIowa Republican legislative primaries reveal party divisionsPrep softball: Bulldogs split home openerFamily of Ottumwa man sues JBS for wrongful deathPrep baseball: Warriors jump for joy after edging CardinalState university leaders receive pay increasesMan who killed 2 outside Iowa church faced harassment casePrep softball: Comets keep on celebratingThursday preps: Throckmorton's no-hitter vaults Moravia to Bluegrass win Images Videos