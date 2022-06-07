(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.57

Farmer’s 7.69 17.21

DFS Osky 7.77 16.39

Reiff Grain 7.80 17.34

Wapello Co. 7.77 17.27

Two Rivers 7.49 16.50

Tri-County 7.74 17.17

SFG Albia 7.64 16.70

SFG Centerville 7.51 16.75

