(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.57
Farmer’s 7.69 17.21
DFS Osky 7.77 16.39
Reiff Grain 7.80 17.34
Wapello Co. 7.77 17.27
Two Rivers 7.49 16.50
Tri-County 7.74 17.17
SFG Albia 7.64 16.70
SFG Centerville 7.51 16.75
Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: June 7, 2022 @ 4:48 pm
Eloise (Hollingsworth) Haupert's visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery
Eloise (Hollingsworth) Haupert's visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery