(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.65

Farmer’s 7.72 17.40

DFS Osky 7.77 16.39

Reiff Grain 7.87 17.45

Wapello Co. 7.76 17.45

Two Rivers 7.66 16.59

Tri-County N/A N/A

SFG Albia 7.71 17.00

SFG Centerville 7.58 17.04

