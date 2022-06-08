(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.65
Farmer’s 7.72 17.40
DFS Osky 7.77 16.39
Reiff Grain 7.87 17.45
Wapello Co. 7.76 17.45
Two Rivers 7.66 16.59
Tri-County N/A N/A
SFG Albia 7.71 17.00
SFG Centerville 7.58 17.04
Eloise (Hollingsworth) Haupert's visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery
Eloise (Hollingsworth) Haupert's visitation is 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. June 18, 2022, at Behner Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life starting at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service in Evergreen Cemetery