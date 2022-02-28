(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 6.98

Farmer’s 6.62 15.98

DFS Osky 6.74 15.52

Reiff Grain 6.66 15.97

Wapello Co. 6.57 16.03

Two Rivers 6.56 15.58

Tri-County 6.65 16.07

SFG Albia 6.62 15.89

SFG Centerville 6.53 15.89

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you