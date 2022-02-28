(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 6.98
Farmer’s 6.62 15.98
DFS Osky 6.74 15.52
Reiff Grain 6.66 15.97
Wapello Co. 6.57 16.03
Two Rivers 6.56 15.58
Tri-County 6.65 16.07
SFG Albia 6.62 15.89
SFG Centerville 6.53 15.89
Kenneth Michael Hazelwood, 62, of Ottumwa, died February 25, 2022. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1st at Reece Funeral Home. Military honors will be 4 p.m. Tuesday with family present until 7 p.m.
Charles Scearcy, formerly of Ollie died Feb. 26, 2022, graveside services will be 11:30 AM Thursday at Rock Creek Cemetery near Ollie. Visitation will be 10 - 11 AM at Gould Funeral Home in Richland.