(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.35

Farmer’s 6.81 15.93

DFS Osky 6.93 15.53

Reiff Grain 7.00 16.15

Wapello Co. 6.88 16.02

Two Rivers 6.78 15.65

Tri-County 6.93 16.27

SFG Albia 6.86 15.85

SFG Centerville 6.77 15.85

