(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.35
Farmer’s 6.81 15.93
DFS Osky 6.93 15.53
Reiff Grain 7.00 16.15
Wapello Co. 6.88 16.02
Two Rivers 6.78 15.65
Tri-County 6.93 16.27
SFG Albia 6.86 15.85
SFG Centerville 6.77 15.85
WACO [mdash] Michael Ernest Jones, of Waco, Texas and formerly of Ottumwa, passed away February 13, 2022 in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Way of Peace Ministries in Ottumwa officiated by Pastor John Johnson. I lieu of flowers, the family would like…
James John Barbieri, 17, died February 26, 2022. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 11th at Reece Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Reece Funeral Home.