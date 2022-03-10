(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.58
Farmer’s 7.00 16.11
DFS Osky 7.06 15.69
Reiff Grain 7.18 16.30
Wapello Co. 7.08 16.20
Two Rivers 6.94 15.81
Tri-County 7.16 16.23
SFG Albia 6.99 16.03
SFG Centerville 6.90 16.03
WACO [mdash] Michael Ernest Jones, of Waco, Texas and formerly of Ottumwa, passed away February 13, 2022 in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Way of Peace Ministries in Ottumwa officiated by Pastor John Johnson. I lieu of flowers, the family would like…