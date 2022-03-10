(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.58

Farmer’s 7.00 16.11

DFS Osky 7.06 15.69

Reiff Grain 7.18 16.30

Wapello Co. 7.08 16.20

Two Rivers 6.94 15.81

Tri-County 7.16 16.23

SFG Albia 6.99 16.03

SFG Centerville 6.90 16.03

