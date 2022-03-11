(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.65

Farmer’s 7.07 16.01

DFS Osky 7.09 15.61

Reiff Grain 7.25 16.10

Wapello Co. 7.15 16.10

Two Rivers 6.96 15.73

Tri-County 7.19 16.16

SFG Albia 7.05 15.93

SFG Centerville 6.93 15.93

