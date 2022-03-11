(Per bushel)
No. 2 No. 1
Corn Soyb
Cargill 7.65
Farmer’s 7.07 16.01
DFS Osky 7.09 15.61
Reiff Grain 7.25 16.10
Wapello Co. 7.15 16.10
Two Rivers 6.96 15.73
Tri-County 7.19 16.16
SFG Albia 7.05 15.93
SFG Centerville 6.93 15.93
WACO [mdash] Michael Ernest Jones, of Waco, Texas and formerly of Ottumwa, passed away February 13, 2022 in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at Way of Peace Ministries in Ottumwa officiated by Pastor John Johnson. I lieu of flowers, the family would like…