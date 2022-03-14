(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.28

Farmer’s 6.90 15.94

DFS Osky 6.98 15.57

Reiff Grain 7.10 16.06

Wapello Co. 7.00 16.04

Two Rivers 6.86 15.68

Tri-County 7.08 16.10

SFG Albia 6.94 15.91

SFG Centerville 6.82 15.91

