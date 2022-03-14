Local grains for March 15, 2022 Mar 14, 2022 7 hrs ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.28Farmer’s 6.90 15.94DFS Osky 6.98 15.57 Reiff Grain 7.10 16.06Wapello Co. 7.00 16.04Two Rivers 6.86 15.68Tri-County 7.08 16.10SFG Albia 6.94 15.91SFG Centerville 6.82 15.91 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries OLDFIELD, Daniel Fairchild, Myrta Keener, Carolyn SUMMERS, Margaret McAlister, Joseph Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesThree injured in Highway 34 crashChina shuts business center of Shenzhen to fight virus surgeOmnibus package to benefit local projectsChina battles multiple outbreaks, driven by stealth omicronPolice: Man forcefully took car, fledLehn hired as Cardinal High School principalFor the recordThis week's congressional votesPrep baskeball: Greiner names first-team All-Metro'Don't Say Gay' bill passes in Florida, goes to governor Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021