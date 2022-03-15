Local grains for March 16, 2022 Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago (Per bushel)No. 2 No. 1Corn Soyb Cargill 7.58Farmer’s 7.00 15.84DFS Osky 7.03 15.51 Reiff Grain 7.15 15.95Wapello Co. 7.10 15.94Two Rivers 6.91 15.57Tri-County 7.18 16.02SFG Albia 6.99 15.81SFG Centerville 6.87 15.81 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wapello Co. Reiff Grain Farmer Agriculture Bushel Grain Corn County Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WILLIER, Michael BAKER, Helen ROBINSON, Linda OLDFIELD, Daniel Fairchild, Myrta Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCollege basketball: Warriors look for long stay in HutchPrep baskeball: Reeves earns all-state honorsFor the recordThree injured in Highway 34 crashIntertwined issues await city councilBig Ten lands three players on AP All-America first teamIowa gas tax holiday appears unlikelySEISO presents Masterworks Series concerts this monthCollege basketball: Beaten at the buzzerPublic hearing set for city budget Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021