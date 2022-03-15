(Per bushel)

No. 2 No. 1

Corn Soyb

Cargill 7.58

Farmer’s 7.00 15.84

DFS Osky 7.03 15.51

Reiff Grain 7.15 15.95

Wapello Co. 7.10 15.94

Two Rivers 6.91 15.57

Tri-County 7.18 16.02

SFG Albia 6.99 15.81

SFG Centerville 6.87 15.81

